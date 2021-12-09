LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • COP26
  • Special Publication—COP26—the (wrap) ups and (phase) downs
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem publishes letter outlining process for SoLR levy claims
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem clarifies common approach to apportioning costs of service upgrades
  • Ofgem seeks views on DNO Business Plans for RIIO-ED2
  • Renewable energy
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: Lexis®PSL’s COP26 Special Publication, announcement by the OGA of the winners of its competition on the electrification of offshore oil and gas installations in the UK North Sea, BEIS’ £116m in funding for novel green technology development and an NDA consultation on its draft Business Plan 2022–2025 or take a trial to read the full analysis.

