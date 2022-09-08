LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Energy weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  Energy weekly highlights—8 September 2022
  In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Constitution Committee publishes report on Energy Bill
  • Scotland’s Programme for Government 2022–2023 announced
  • Delivery dates for milestones M3 and M5 of MHHS moved to 31 October 2022
  • BEIS publishes privacy notice on electricity meter data collected through EBSS
  • Amendments made to NGG’s SMPS and Gas Transporter Licence
  • FMB calls upon new Business Secretary to deliver UK-wide retrofit plan
  • Electricity Code Modifications
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the House of Lords Constitution Committee’s report on the Energy Bill, BEIS’ annual tariff review under the Green Gas Support Scheme, its opening of applications to its £120m Future Nuclear Enabling Fund as well as its announced £3.3m funding to support advanced nuclear technology, and the European Commission’s statement on emergency energy proposals to address market volatility. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

