- Energy weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Constitution Committee publishes report on Energy Bill
- Scotland’s Programme for Government 2022–2023 announced
- Delivery dates for milestones M3 and M5 of MHHS moved to 31 October 2022
- BEIS publishes privacy notice on electricity meter data collected through EBSS
- Amendments made to NGG’s SMPS and Gas Transporter Licence
- FMB calls upon new Business Secretary to deliver UK-wide retrofit plan
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Renewable energy
- Green Gas Support Scheme annual tariff review published
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS opens FNEF applications for nuclear projects
- BEIS announces £3.3m boost for advanced nuclear technology
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS extends guarantee scheme for Horizon Europe applicants
- Scottish Government publishes scenario modelling for Scottish energy system
- International energy
- Commission outlines emergency energy proposals ahead of EU ministers' meeting
- ACER calls for review of automatic maximum price adjustment mechanism
- EACH issues statement on potential measures in the energy markets
- EEA reports on the role of renewable energy 'prosumers' in the energy transition
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the House of Lords Constitution Committee’s report on the Energy Bill, BEIS’ annual tariff review under the Green Gas Support Scheme, its opening of applications to its £120m Future Nuclear Enabling Fund as well as its announced £3.3m funding to support advanced nuclear technology, and the European Commission’s statement on emergency energy proposals to address market volatility.
