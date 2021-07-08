- Energy weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS publishes Supply Chain Plan guidance and questionnaire for CfD allocation round 4
- Government launches consultation on smart meter data for non-domestic customers
- Ofgem publishes decision on consultation on licence conditions modifications
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem seeks stakeholder feedback on interconnector policy review
- Ofgem seeks views on Access and Forward-looking Charges Significant Code Review
- Ofgem publishes DCUSA, MRA, SEC, SPAA and UNC modification decisions
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Ofgem publishes decision on amendments to the Capacity Market Rules
- BEIS publishes The Capacity Market (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Ofgem publish Capacity Methodology Statements Decision
- Oil and gas
- IEA publishes third quarter 2021 Gas Market Report
- Property and construction issues in the energy sector
- BEIS launches consultation on how to improve ESOS
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Decarbonising transport—will polluting vehicles go by 2030?
- Ofgem seeks comment on its administration of GGSS and GGL
- International energy
- Comment—EU eyes major revamp of its emissions trading market, leaked document says
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights include updates to the Capacity Market Rules by virtue of Capacity Market (Amendment) Rules 2021 and publication of proposed revisions to the Capacity Methodology Statements and the Capacity Release Methodology Statements for upcoming auctions. In addition, the IEA has published its Gas Market Report for the third quarter of 2021, BEIS has launched a consultation on smart meter data for non-domestic customers, EMR has published updated Supply Chain Plan guidance and questionnaire for CfD allocation round 4 and Ofgem is seeking stakeholder feedback on its interconnector policy review and its proposals relating to the Access and Forward-looking Charges Significant Code Review.
