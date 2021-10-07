- Energy weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS seeks views on guidance update proposals for NIS Regulations compliance
- Ofgem publishes RIIO-ED2 Business Plan Guidance
- BEIS publishes energy trends report for Q2 2021
- Networks and network connections
- National Grid announces start of North Sea Link operations
- Ofgem launches call for evidence of TNUoS reform
- Renewable energy
- BEIS proposes further changes to Contracts for Difference Standard T&Cs
- Company registration window for CfD allocation round four opens
- Exemption request notice for CfD (Allocation) Regulations 2014 published
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS seeks emerging generating technologies for participating in Capacity Market
- Proposed amends to national T&Cs related to balancing approved by Ofgem
- Power purchase and energy trading
- BEIS opens consultation into electricity trading on GB wholesale electricity market
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Ofgem responds to BEIS consultation on Design of the Energy Company Obligation
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS publishes green paper seeking views on regulatory framework for fusion energy
- International energy
- IEA stresses importance of state support in hydrogen
- European Commission announces carbon capture, utilisation and storage forum
- New EU ETS for heating and transport in question as European Parliament drafts alternative approach
- Commission seeks views on action plan for digitalisation of energy sector
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes a new consultation on updates to guidance for operators in the energy sector to ensure compliance the NIS Regulations 2018, the operational start of the new North Sea Link interconnector between the UK and Norway, further consultations and publication in relation to CfD Allocation Round 4 and a new green paper published by BEIS seeking views on a regulatory framework for fusion energy.
