Energy weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • BEIS seeks views on guidance update proposals for NIS Regulations compliance
  • Ofgem publishes RIIO-ED2 Business Plan Guidance
  • BEIS publishes energy trends report for Q2 2021
  • Networks and network connections
  • National Grid announces start of North Sea Link operations
  • Ofgem launches call for evidence of TNUoS reform
  • Renewable energy
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes a new consultation on updates to guidance for operators in the energy sector to ensure compliance the NIS Regulations 2018, the operational start of the new North Sea Link interconnector between the UK and Norway, further consultations and publication in relation to CfD Allocation Round 4 and a new green paper published by BEIS seeking views on a regulatory framework for fusion energy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

