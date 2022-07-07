Energy weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the Energy Security Bill being introduced into Parliament, Ofgem’s five—year plan to deliver a cleaner, affordable, low-carbon energy system, the Crown Estate’s new areas of search to develop floating offshore wind, BEIS’ announcement on the launch of the Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre for green technologies, and the EU’s adoption of Regulation (EU) 2022/1032 in relation to gas storage. or to read the full analysis.