- Energy weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Energy Security Bill introduced to Parliament
- BEIS launches consultation on Subsidy Control Act 2022
- BEIS launches consultation on energy smart appliances and remote load control
- Ofgem publishes new version of WHD scheme supplier guidance
- Ofgem publishes new guidance on Green Gas Levy
- Ofgem launches consultation on draft ECO4 guidance
- Ofgem publishes draft ECO4 guidance on supplier administration
- Ofgem publishes draft ECO4 guidance on NMAP
- Ofgem publishes draft guidance for local authorities on ECO4
- Ofgem accepts modification to IGT UNC
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem announces plans to deliver cleaner, affordable, low-carbon energy system
- Renewable energy
- Crown Estate identifies areas of search to develop floating offshore wind
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS announces first Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre for green technologies
- SEA publishes report outlining policy gaps and steps to achieve net zero by 2050, CLC reports
- International energy
- Regulation setting minimum targets for gas storage published in Official Journal
- ENTSO-E publishes Market and Balancing Reports 2022
- ACER and ENTSOG open consultation on FUNC issue
- ACER to decide on inter-TSO settlements for electricity redispatching and countertrading
- European Parliament does not object to inclusion of gas and nuclear in Taxonomy
- First Innovation Fund Dashboard gives overview of EU investment in clean tech
- UK opens green subsidy scheme to non-UK suppliers, ending WTO dispute with EU
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the Energy Security Bill being introduced into Parliament, Ofgem’s five—year plan to deliver a cleaner, affordable, low-carbon energy system, the Crown Estate’s new areas of search to develop floating offshore wind, BEIS’ announcement on the launch of the Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre for green technologies, and the EU’s adoption of Regulation (EU) 2022/1032 in relation to gas storage.
