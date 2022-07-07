LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Energy weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the Energy Security Bill being introduced into Parliament, Ofgem’s five—year plan to deliver a cleaner, affordable, low-carbon energy system, the Crown Estate’s new areas of search to develop floating offshore wind, BEIS’ announcement on the launch of the Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre for green technologies, and the EU’s adoption of Regulation (EU) 2022/1032 in relation to gas storage. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

