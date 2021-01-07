Energy weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes News Analysis on the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 following the end of the Brexit-transition period on 31 December 2020, including analysis of the TCA’s provisions on energy-trading and co-operation on renewables and nuclear energy. In addition this week, and in light of Brexit, the Office for Nuclear Regulation has taken on the role of the UK’s nuclear safeguards regulator and Ofgem has approved the BMRS as a ‘reporting service’, following a request from National Grid ESO and Elexon. or to read the full analysis.