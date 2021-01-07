- Energy weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—examining the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- EU-UK energy trading—co-operation features in post-Brexit trade deal
- Ofgem approves BMRS as a reporting service following Brexit
- Energy and environment—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Power purchase and energy trading
- Ofgem publishes REMIT updates following Brexit
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Scottish Government publish statement on a low carbon future
- The IPCC calls for experts to review the Working Group III contribution
- Comment—EU climate strategy to produce wave of legislation in 2021
- Nuclear energy
- Brexit Bulletin—exchange of letters between UK and Euratom published
- Office for Nuclear Regulation takes on role of safeguards regulator post-Brexit
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes News Analysis on the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 following the end of the Brexit-transition period on 31 December 2020, including analysis of the TCA’s provisions on energy-trading and co-operation on renewables and nuclear energy. In addition this week, and in light of Brexit, the Office for Nuclear Regulation has taken on the role of the UK’s nuclear safeguards regulator and Ofgem has approved the BMRS as a ‘reporting service’, following a request from National Grid ESO and Elexon.
