Energy weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • BEIS announces plans for new Energy Security Strategy
  • BEIS publishes response to consultation on energy code reform
  • Proposal to modify BSC to enable EDA for MHHS TOM commences
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • BEIS announces extension and expansion of Warm Home Discount scheme
  • BEIS publishes energy trends report for Q4 2021
  • Future System Operator will be created to oversee UK energy system
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the publication by BEIS of the UK’s Energy Security Strategy, its response to the consultation on reform to the energy code, its confirmation of the launch of a Future System Operator, Ofgem’s proposal to modify the Balancing and Settlement Code and its decision on the Interest During Construction rates for 2022–2023 applicable to offshore transmission projects and electricity interconnectors granted the cap and floor regime. This week’s edition of Energy weekly highlights also includes an analysis on the EU’s proposal to speed up the renewables permitting process in May 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

