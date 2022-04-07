- Energy weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- BEIS announces plans for new Energy Security Strategy
- BEIS publishes response to consultation on energy code reform
- Proposal to modify BSC to enable EDA for MHHS TOM commences
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS announces extension and expansion of Warm Home Discount scheme
- BEIS publishes energy trends report for Q4 2021
- Future System Operator will be created to oversee UK energy system
- Ofgem calls for views on changes to market stabilisation charge
- Ofgem publishes Forward Work Programme for 2022–2023
- Ofgem seeks views on version 8 of draft Warm Home Discount Supplier Guidance
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem consults on amendments to Data Assurance Guidance submissions
- Decision on 2022–2023 IDC rates published by Ofgem
- Renewable energy
- Approved standards for Boiler Upgrade Scheme Regulations published
- Guidance for suppliers on renewables obligation published
- Scottish Government publishes analysis of responses to draft Heat Networks Delivery Plan
- Oil and gas
- BEIS launches scientific shale gas review
- Property and construction issues in the energy sector
- Energy Performance of Buildings (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Application guidance for Phase 1 of Automatic Asset Registration Programme issued
- EAC calls for immediate work on UK’s own Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism
- BEIS publishes UK’s GHG emissions report for 2020
- BEIS publishes response to ECO4 2022–2026 consultation
- Provisional data shows UK territorial GHG emissions rose by 4.7 percent in 2021
- International energy
- Plans to speed up EU renewables permits to come in May 2022, Simson says
- ACER issues decision on RCC post-operation and post-disturbances analysis and reporting methodology
- ACER updates guidance on REMIT reporting
- Commission presents modernisation package for Industrial Emissions Directive
- MEPs approve new rules for trans-European energy infrastructure
- EU Parliament urgently backs procedure to refill gas reserves before next winter
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the publication by BEIS of the UK’s Energy Security Strategy, its response to the consultation on reform to the energy code, its confirmation of the launch of a Future System Operator, Ofgem’s proposal to modify the Balancing and Settlement Code and its decision on the Interest During Construction rates for 2022–2023 applicable to offshore transmission projects and electricity interconnectors granted the cap and floor regime. This week’s edition of Energy weekly highlights also includes an analysis on the EU’s proposal to speed up the renewables permitting process in May 2022.
