Energy weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the publication by BEIS of the UK’s Energy Security Strategy, its response to the consultation on reform to the energy code, its confirmation of the launch of a Future System Operator, Ofgem’s proposal to modify the Balancing and Settlement Code and its decision on the Interest During Construction rates for 2022–2023 applicable to offshore transmission projects and electricity interconnectors granted the cap and floor regime. This week’s edition of Energy weekly highlights also includes an analysis on the EU’s proposal to speed up the renewables permitting process in May 2022. or to read the full analysis.