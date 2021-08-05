- Energy weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS publishes 2021 Digest of UK Energy Statistics (DUKES)
- BEIS opens consultation into onshore electricity networks competition
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS updates Informal Keeling Schedule: Coronavirus Modifications
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- BEIS launches further consultations into proposals for CCUS
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS opens consultation on building first AMR demonstrator
- EA publishes responses to HRP1000 nuclear reactor Generic Design Assessment consultation
- Energy disputes
- Legal challenge over UK oil and gas tax breaks accepted for court hearing
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Path to COP26—Net Zero Disputes—key risks
- BEIS consults on amending Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020
- International energy
- European Commission issues guidance on climate-proofing infrastructure projects
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’s publication of the 2021 Digest of UK Energy Statistics (DUKES), its consultation on competition in the onshore electricity network , and consultations on proposals for a new carbon dioxide transport and storage networks regulator and the proposed government-funded decommissioning regime for CCUS. Also this week, the High Court agreed to hear a legal challenge against the OGA in respect of its recently published OGA Strategy and the European Commission has published new guidance on climate-proofing infrastructure projects.
