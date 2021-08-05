menu-search
Energy weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’s publication of the 2021 Digest of UK Energy Statistics (DUKES), its consultation on competition in the onshore electricity network , and consultations on proposals for a new carbon dioxide transport and storage networks regulator and the proposed government-funded decommissioning regime for CCUS. Also this week, the High Court agreed to hear a legal challenge against the OGA in respect of its recently published OGA Strategy and the European Commission has published new guidance on climate-proofing infrastructure projects. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

