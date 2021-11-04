LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Energy weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • COP26
  • COP26 round-up—2 November 2021
  • COP26 round-up—3 November 2021 (Finance Day)
  • COP26 agenda—4 November 2021
  • Networks and network connections
  • CMA publishes its energy licence modification appeals determination summary
  • Ofgem opens consultation into reform of DUoS charges under separate SCR
  • Renewable energy
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: daily round-ups of COP26 in Glasgow, the introduction of a Nuclear Energy (Financing) Bill in Parliament and the publication by the CMA of a summary of its final determination in the Energy Licence Modification Appeals 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

