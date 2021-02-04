Sign-in Help
Energy weekly highlights—4 February 2021

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’ consultation on proposals for a new UK-wide subsidy control system to replace the EU’s State aid regime and its publication of the government’s decision on changes to the RO scheme. Ofgem has, this week, confirmed its decision to amend the default tariff price cap and the FiT allowance calculation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. and has launched consultations on its DCC review, the PPM level of the SMNCC allowance and announced modifications to the standard conditions of electricity transmission licences. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

