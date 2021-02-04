- Energy weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofgem to enable suppliers to recover debt-related costs from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofgem publishes its decision on coronavirus (COVID-19) costs in energy price cap
- Brexit
- Comment—government consults on bespoke UK-wide subsidy control regime
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem calls for evidence regarding the review of DCC licence arrangement
- Ofgem launches second consultation on amendments to default tariff cap
More...
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem to modify the standard conditions of all electricity transmission licences
- ESO 2020–2021 edition emphasises economic benefits of offshore integration
- Renewable energy
- BEIS publishes government response on changes to RO scheme
- Ofgem seeks views on draft guidance for Non-Domestic RHI
- Planning issues in energy projects
- ClientEarth v European Investment Bank
- Energy disputes
- Havant Biogas Ltd and others v Gas and Electricity Markets Authority
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’ consultation on proposals for a new UK-wide subsidy control system to replace the EU’s State aid regime and its publication of the government’s decision on changes to the RO scheme. Ofgem has, this week, confirmed its decision to amend the default tariff price cap and the FiT allowance calculation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. and has launched consultations on its DCC review, the PPM level of the SMNCC allowance and announced modifications to the standard conditions of electricity transmission licences.
