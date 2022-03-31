Energy weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the emerging effects from the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the energy sector among others, Ofgem’s decision confirming its intention to progress a model of Early Competition in onshore electricity transmission networks and BEIS’ published response on the proposed amendments to the CfD (Definition of Eligible Generator) Regulations 2014, SI 2014/2010 and the Contracts for Difference (Allocation) Regulations 2014, SI 2014/2011. or to read the full analysis.