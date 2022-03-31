LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • Brexit Bulletin—agenda for second meeting of Energy Committee published
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • BSC proposal P332 with revisions to supplier hub principle rejected by Ofgem
  • Ofgem amends REMIT Procedural Guidelines and REMIT Penalties Statement
  • Ofgem publishes decision on Microbusiness Strategic Review
  • Ofgem publishes disclosure arrangements for consultations on default tariff cap
  • Ofgem updates Enforcement Guidelines and Sectoral Penalty Statement
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the emerging effects from the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the energy sector among others, Ofgem’s decision confirming its intention to progress a model of Early Competition in onshore electricity transmission networks and BEIS’ published response on the proposed amendments to the CfD (Definition of Eligible Generator) Regulations 2014, SI 2014/2010 and the Contracts for Difference (Allocation) Regulations 2014, SI 2014/2011. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but