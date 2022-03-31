- Energy weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for second meeting of Energy Committee published
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BSC proposal P332 with revisions to supplier hub principle rejected by Ofgem
- Ofgem amends REMIT Procedural Guidelines and REMIT Penalties Statement
- Ofgem publishes decision on Microbusiness Strategic Review
- Ofgem publishes disclosure arrangements for consultations on default tariff cap
- Ofgem updates Enforcement Guidelines and Sectoral Penalty Statement
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Networks and network connections
- Further consultation launched on review of competition in EDC market
- Ofgem publishes decision on early competition in onshore electricity transmission networks
- Renewable energy
- BEIS publishes guidance on applying for Phase 1 of V2X Innovation Programme
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- New EMR Delivery Body Portal launches and Company Registration window opens
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- Appeals submission window for CfD AR4 open until 1 April 2022
- Response published to consultation on proposed amendments to CfD Regulations
- BEIS opens consultation on removing certain FiT and CfD scheme cost exemptions
- Views sought on proposed Regulations to clarify meaning of SSoI and SSoPI
- Energy disputes
- R (on the application of Friends of the Earth Ltd) v Secretary of State for International Trade / Export Credits Guarantee Department (UK Export Finance) (“UKEF”) and another
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Guidance published on applying for Phase 9 of Energy Entrepreneurs Fund
- Responses to call for evidence on Combined Heat and Power policy published
- International energy
- Emerging economic effects from Russia-Ukraine war
- EU carbon border levy may apply to all exporters, except in extreme cases, lead lawmaker states
- CEER publishes 2021 Annual Report
- Commission proposes minimum 80% gas storage level obligation
- EU and Japan discuss close cooperation on energy issues
- EU and US commit to reduce dependency on Russian energy
- EU starts consultations at the WTO with UK over Contracts for Difference scheme
- Smart Cities Market Place forum to focus on just and clean urban transition
- Ukraine conflict—G7 energy ministers reject Russian call that gas deliveries be paid in roubles
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the emerging effects from the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the energy sector among others, Ofgem’s decision confirming its intention to progress a model of Early Competition in onshore electricity transmission networks and BEIS’ published response on the proposed amendments to the CfD (Definition of Eligible Generator) Regulations 2014, SI 2014/2010 and the Contracts for Difference (Allocation) Regulations 2014, SI 2014/2011.
