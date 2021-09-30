- Energy weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Networks and network connections
- BEIS launches consultation on proposals for new offshore transmission regime
- BEIS opens applications for phase one of its Red Diesel Replacement Competition
- Renewable energy
- BEIS opens consultation into decarbonisation of heat and power policy
- BEIS publishes 2022–2023 Renewables Obligation level calculations
- MOD publishes air defence and offshore wind strategies to reach net zero
- BEIS publishes study into feasibility of space-based solar power
- Office for Zero Emission Vehicles launches Rapid Charging Fund
- Seven projects awarded £3.8m funding to mitigate radar risk of windfarms
- Oil and gas
- BEIS publishes statement on temporary measures to aid petrol supply chain issues
- OGA launches £1m competition on decarbonisation of offshore oil and gas
- OPRCED outlines changes made to OPEP
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- EAC launches new inquiry into CBAMs
- Teesworks Greener Freeport project receives £175,000 in funding
- International energy
- Committee approves new rules for selecting energy projects of common interest
- Commission makes recommendation on the 'energy efficiency first' principle
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’s consultations on proposals for a new offshore transmission regime and on the decarbonisation of heat and power policy, a statement from the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwartengcreation, on fuel supply chain issues, the creation of a £950m rapid charging fund (RCF) by the Office for Zero emissions for electric vehicle infrastructure and OGA’s launch of a £1m competition on decarbonisation of offshore oil and gas.
