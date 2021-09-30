LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Energy weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Networks and network connections
  • BEIS launches consultation on proposals for new offshore transmission regime
  • BEIS opens applications for phase one of its Red Diesel Replacement Competition
  • Renewable energy
  • BEIS opens consultation into decarbonisation of heat and power policy
  • BEIS publishes 2022–2023 Renewables Obligation level calculations
  • MOD publishes air defence and offshore wind strategies to reach net zero
  • BEIS publishes study into feasibility of space-based solar power
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’s consultations on proposals for a new offshore transmission regime and on the decarbonisation of heat and power policy, a statement from the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwartengcreation, on fuel supply chain issues, the creation of a £950m rapid charging fund (RCF) by the Office for Zero emissions for electric vehicle infrastructure and OGA’s launch of a £1m competition on decarbonisation of offshore oil and gas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

