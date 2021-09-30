Energy weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’s consultations on proposals for a new offshore transmission regime and on the decarbonisation of heat and power policy, a statement from the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwartengcreation, on fuel supply chain issues, the creation of a £950m rapid charging fund (RCF) by the Office for Zero emissions for electric vehicle infrastructure and OGA’s launch of a £1m competition on decarbonisation of offshore oil and gas. or to read the full analysis.