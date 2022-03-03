LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Energy weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • National Grid ESO launches updated Code Modification Tracker
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem launches separate DUoS charges SCR
  • Ofgem publishes next steps and responses to TNUoS call for evidence
  • BEIS announces MoU on energy co-operation between the UK and Belgium
  • Renewable energy
  • Supply chain risks on renewable energy projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: our new analysis of supply chain risks in renewable energy projects, the publication of the T-1 Capacity Auction final results for the delivery year 2022–2023, the publication by BEIS of its proposal for an Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme, Ofgem’s decision to move forward with a dedicated Distribution Use of System Significant Code Review, National Grid ESO’s launch of a refined Code Modification tracker, and the EU’s expected plans to tackle Europe’s energy crisis to cut dependence on Russian gas imports. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

