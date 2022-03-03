- Energy weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- National Grid ESO launches updated Code Modification Tracker
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem launches separate DUoS charges SCR
- Ofgem publishes next steps and responses to TNUoS call for evidence
- BEIS announces MoU on energy co-operation between the UK and Belgium
- Renewable energy
- Supply chain risks on renewable energy projects
- Ofgem publishes Domestic RHI report for November 2021–January 2022
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- T-1 Capacity Auction final results published for delivery year 2022–2023
- Ofgem publishes decision on changes to CMR
- Oil and gas
- CCC publishes letter to Secretary of State on Climate Compatibility Checkpoint
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS announces proposal for Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme
- Funding awarded to 40 innovation projects to accelerate net zero transition
- International energy
- Factsheet on Russia–Ukraine and UK energy supply published
- EU energy-crisis plan refocused on cutting Russian gas dependence, latest draft shows
- Commission review of strategic dependencies shows 93% of magnets come from China
- EU and Norway exploring Green Alliance
- CEER publishes self-assessment report on energy markets to benefit consumers
- ACER publishes pricing methodology for European electricity balancing markets
- ACER to decide on ENTSO-E’s proposed training and certification methodology
- ENTSO-G responds to Commission’s decarbonising framework for gas markets
- European Battery Alliance agrees priority areas for action in 2022
- Wind energy supply chain and European Green Deal at risk says WindEurope
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: our new analysis of supply chain risks in renewable energy projects, the publication of the T-1 Capacity Auction final results for the delivery year 2022–2023, the publication by BEIS of its proposal for an Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme, Ofgem’s decision to move forward with a dedicated Distribution Use of System Significant Code Review, National Grid ESO’s launch of a refined Code Modification tracker, and the EU’s expected plans to tackle Europe’s energy crisis to cut dependence on Russian gas imports.
