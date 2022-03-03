Energy weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: our new analysis of supply chain risks in renewable energy projects, the publication of the T-1 Capacity Auction final results for the delivery year 2022–2023, the publication by BEIS of its proposal for an Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme, Ofgem’s decision to move forward with a dedicated Distribution Use of System Significant Code Review, National Grid ESO’s launch of a refined Code Modification tracker, and the EU’s expected plans to tackle Europe’s energy crisis to cut dependence on Russian gas imports. or to read the full analysis.