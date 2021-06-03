menu-search
Energy weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes analysis of the Hague District Court’s ruling, in favour of climate activists, that Royal Dutch Shell must slash its carbon dioxide emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. In addition Ofgem has this week published a consultation on the allocation, recovery and assessment of development and operational costs for the day-ahead trading arrangements following Brexit, as well as a consultation on how to improve the retail energy market for microbusinesses. BEIS has also this week published its response document to a consultation on the smart metering policy framework. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

