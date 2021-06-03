- Energy weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Consultation launched on costs approach to trading agreements following Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IEA release report on global investment and recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem launches consultation on Microbusiness Strategic Review
- Networks and network connections
- BEIS publishes social research report on heating systems in off gas grid areas
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- New smart meter policy framework to start on 1 January 2022
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS publishes report on fusion energy regulation
- Energy disputes
- Shell ordered to cut emissions as Dutch court sides with climate activists
- Oil trading dispute—restitutionary and contractual claims (BP Oil International v Vega Petroleum and Dover Investments)
Less...
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes analysis of the Hague District Court’s ruling, in favour of climate activists, that Royal Dutch Shell must slash its carbon dioxide emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. In addition Ofgem has this week published a consultation on the allocation, recovery and assessment of development and operational costs for the day-ahead trading arrangements following Brexit, as well as a consultation on how to improve the retail energy market for microbusinesses. BEIS has also this week published its response document to a consultation on the smart metering policy framework.
