menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—29 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Energy Price Cap to be extended as part of new energy retail market framework
  • Network and network connections
  • Ofgem modifies special conditions of National Grid’s Gas Transporter Licence
  • BEIS and Ofgem publish responses to consultation on future energy retail markets
  • Open Letter sent to GDNs on Hydrogen Consumer Trial
  • Views sought on opt-in and automatic switching schemes for default tariff customers
  • Renewable energy
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis of energy transition in the run up to COP26 and the CMA’s recommendations for achieving a national network of EV chargepoints. Additionally, this week, BEIS and Ofgem have sent an open letter to GDNs on Hydrogen Consumer Trial, published responses to the consultation on the future energy retail markets, and OGA has fined BP and served a Sanction Notice for failing to report EWT progress. Ofgem has also published documents for the Offshore Electricity Transmission Tender Round 8. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More