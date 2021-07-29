Energy weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis of energy transition in the run up to COP26 and the CMA’s recommendations for achieving a national network of EV chargepoints. Additionally, this week, BEIS and Ofgem have sent an open letter to GDNs on Hydrogen Consumer Trial, published responses to the consultation on the future energy retail markets, and OGA has fined BP and served a Sanction Notice for failing to report EWT progress. Ofgem has also published documents for the Offshore Electricity Transmission Tender Round 8. or to read the full analysis.