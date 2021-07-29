- Energy weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Energy Price Cap to be extended as part of new energy retail market framework
- Network and network connections
- Ofgem modifies special conditions of National Grid’s Gas Transporter Licence
- BEIS and Ofgem publish responses to consultation on future energy retail markets
- Open Letter sent to GDNs on Hydrogen Consumer Trial
- Views sought on opt-in and automatic switching schemes for default tariff customers
- Renewable energy
- Documents for Offshore Electricity Transmission Tender Round 8 published
- Three new floating wind projects in Celtic Sea to progress to next stage
- BEIS publishes consultation outcome on enabling a renewable electricity system
- CMA sets out recommendations for achieving national network of EV chargepoints
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS opens consultation on early actions to align Capacity Market with net zero
- Electricity Capacity (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Oil and gas
- OGA fines BP and serves Sanction Notice for failing to report EWT progress
- OPRED publishes communication on revised EIA Regulations guidance
- Energy disputes
- TCC grants AA 1996, s 9 stay applying the presumption in favour of ‘one stop adjudication’ in multi-contract scenario (Surrey County Council v Suez Recycling and Recovery Surrey)
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Road to COP26—exploring energy transition to clean power
- The road to COP26—exploring the role of private finance
- BEIS publishes UK Innovation Strategy
- International energy
- ACER publishes sixth edition of its guidance on the application of REMIT
- Commission announces €122m investment into decarbonisation projects
- Commission seeks views on action plan for digitalisation of EU energy sector
- New EU working group on offshore renewable energies launched
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis of energy transition in the run up to COP26 and the CMA’s recommendations for achieving a national network of EV chargepoints. Additionally, this week, BEIS and Ofgem have sent an open letter to GDNs on Hydrogen Consumer Trial, published responses to the consultation on the future energy retail markets, and OGA has fined BP and served a Sanction Notice for failing to report EWT progress. Ofgem has also published documents for the Offshore Electricity Transmission Tender Round 8.
