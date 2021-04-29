Sign-in Help
Energy weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
  • Nuclear Safeguards (Fissionable Material and Relevant International Agreements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem opens consultation on implementation of market-wide half hourly settlement
  • Planning issues in energy projects
  • BEIS to review Energy National Policy Statements for energy infrastructure
  • Energy disputes
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our latest news analysis: ‘Road to COP26—what is it and why is it important?’, which is the first installment in our upcoming series of news analyses aimed at assisting our readers in preparing for COP26. We also include our case digest of the court’s decision in Re Ørsted Hornsea Project Three (UK) Ltd concerning an application by the claimant to carry out surveys in the North Sea for the purpose of constructing a wind farm in circumstances where fishing gear placed in the area interfered with its ability to do so. In addition, this week Ofgem has published a consultation setting out the detail on a range of processes required to secure implementation of MHHS, and BEIS announced that it intends to review the current NPS for energy infrastructure before the end of the year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

