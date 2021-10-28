LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Energy weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key Energy announcements
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem publishes decision to approve Retail Energy Code modification R0003
  • Renewable energy
  • Final responses published on addressing Scottish electricity supplier payment default
  • Transport Committee publishes government response to Zero emission vehicles report
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes:the key energy sector measures announced in the Autumn Budget , the Climate Change Committee’s independent assessment of the government’s Net Zero Strategy and the announcement by Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) of a new finance model for nuclear power. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

