Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—28 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Re-shaping the UK Energy regime in an uncertain political landscape
  • Report published on energy pricing and future of energy market
  • BEIS consults on WHD draft eligibility statement
  • Fuel Support Scheme opened in Wales to help with energy bills
  • Guidance issued on general cost assessment process for DCC price control
  • Ofgem grants NGG’s request for UNC0814 to be given urgent status
  • Ofgem publishes decision to accept DCUSA DCP395 change proposal
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the BEIS Committee’s report on energy pricing and the future of the energy market, BEIS’ consultation response on removing CfD and FiT cost exemptions, its call for views on supporting future power deployment with CCUS projects, and the Council of the EU’s announcement of Member States reaching a political agreement to voluntarily reduce natural gas demand. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

