- Energy weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Re-shaping the UK Energy regime in an uncertain political landscape
- Report published on energy pricing and future of energy market
- BEIS consults on WHD draft eligibility statement
- Fuel Support Scheme opened in Wales to help with energy bills
- Guidance issued on general cost assessment process for DCC price control
- Ofgem grants NGG’s request for UNC0814 to be given urgent status
- Ofgem publishes decision to accept DCUSA DCP395 change proposal
More...
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Networks and network connections
- Consultation launched on modifying NGESO transmission licence
- Ofgem approves alpha projects for round one of SIF funding
- Renewable energy
- BEIS responds to consultation on removing certain CfD and FiT cost exemptions
- Analysis of responses to Scottish draft onshore wind policy statement published
- Transitional measures to support R&D sector affected by Horizon Europe announced
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS publishes post-implementation review of EA 2013, Pt 3
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS seeks views on future policy framework for power with CCUS
- International energy
- EU Member States reach agreement on voluntary reduction of natural gas
- ACER publishes Implementation Monitoring Report on System Operation Guideline
- ENTSOG seeks stakeholder views on Annual Work Programme for 2023
- LexTalk®Energy: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the BEIS Committee’s report on energy pricing and the future of the energy market, BEIS’ consultation response on removing CfD and FiT cost exemptions, its call for views on supporting future power deployment with CCUS projects, and the Council of the EU’s announcement of Member States reaching a political agreement to voluntarily reduce natural gas demand.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.