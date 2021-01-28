- Energy weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem launches consultation on its plan for implementation of MHHS
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem releases its report following review of GB energy system operation
- Ofgem publishes RIIO-2 electricity and gas documents and launches consultations
- National Grid announces IFA2 is now working at full capacity
- Renewable energy
- BEIS publishes information about fourth allocation round for CfD scheme
- Electricity Supplier Payments (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme and Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- ENA's Gas Goes Green programme publishes Britain’s Hydrogen Network Plan
- Planning issues in energy projects
- Court of Appeal finds that SoS was not required to carry out a quantitative assessment of need for Drax CCR generating station (ClientEarth v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Defra launches consultation on developing UK BAT to tackle emissions
- International renewables
- EU used more electricity from renewable sources than from coal and gas in 2020
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in ClientEarth v SoS for BEIS, dismissing a challenge to the development consent awarded for Drax’s two CCR gas-fired generating units. In addition, this week Ofgem has published a report following its review of the GB energy system operation and recommended the creation of an independent body to run the electricity system and assist the government with its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, the ENA has published a Hydrogen Network Plan for Britain and BEIS has launched a Supply Chain Questionnaire about low-carbon electricity generation in advance of CfD allocation round four.
