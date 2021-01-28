Energy weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in ClientEarth v SoS for BEIS, dismissing a challenge to the development consent awarded for Drax’s two CCR gas-fired generating units. In addition, this week Ofgem has published a report following its review of the GB energy system operation and recommended the creation of an independent body to run the electricity system and assist the government with its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, the ENA has published a Hydrogen Network Plan for Britain and BEIS has launched a Supply Chain Questionnaire about low-carbon electricity generation in advance of CfD allocation round four. or to read the full analysis.