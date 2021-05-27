Energy weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes case analysis on the court’s decision in Apache v Esso, and its implications for decommissioning liability under the Petroleum Act 1998. In addition, BEIS has announced £166m of investments into green technology as part of Green Industrial Revolution, including a £20m competition for innovative ideas in CCUS, and the National Grid ESO has republished its Five Year View of TNUoS Tariffs for 2022–23 to 2026–27. Ofgem has also this week published its innovation vision covering the period 2021–2025, a new statutory consultation on proposed changes to the National Grid Gas Plc’s Transporter Licence and its approval of a modification to the BSUoS in order to prevent stakeholders being charged retrospectively. or to read the full analysis.