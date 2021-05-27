- Energy weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem publishes its Innovation Vision for 2021–2025
- Ofgem adopts changes to licence fee cost recovery principles
- Ofgem consults on proposed amendments to Gas Transporter License
- Ofgem approves Alternative Modification of BSC modification P402
- Ofgem approves modification to BSUoS to prevent backdated charges
- Networks and network connections
- National Grid ESO updates Five Year View of TNUoS Tariffs for 2022–23 to 2026–27
- Decisions on investment proposals under RIIO-ED1 GRS published
- Nuclear energy
- Guidance on regulating nuclear sites published by Environment Agency
- Energy disputes
- Apache v Esso raises concerns over the interpretation of the Petroleum Act 1998
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS announces £166m cash injection for green technology and jobs
- BEIS announces Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition
- Projects chosen for Phase 1 of greenhouse gas removal technologies competition
- International energy
- Hague District Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to reduce CO2 emissions
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes case analysis on the court’s decision in Apache v Esso, and its implications for decommissioning liability under the Petroleum Act 1998. In addition, BEIS has announced £166m of investments into green technology as part of Green Industrial Revolution, including a £20m competition for innovative ideas in CCUS, and the National Grid ESO has republished its Five Year View of TNUoS Tariffs for 2022–23 to 2026–27. Ofgem has also this week published its innovation vision covering the period 2021–2025, a new statutory consultation on proposed changes to the National Grid Gas Plc’s Transporter Licence and its approval of a modification to the BSUoS in order to prevent stakeholders being charged retrospectively.
