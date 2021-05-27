menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Energy weekly highlights—27 May 2021
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—27 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem publishes its Innovation Vision for 2021–2025
  • Ofgem adopts changes to licence fee cost recovery principles
  • Ofgem consults on proposed amendments to Gas Transporter License
  • Ofgem approves Alternative Modification of BSC modification P402
  • Ofgem approves modification to BSUoS to prevent backdated charges
  • Networks and network connections
  • National Grid ESO updates Five Year View of TNUoS Tariffs for 2022–23 to 2026–27
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes case analysis on the court’s decision in Apache v Esso, and its implications for decommissioning liability under the Petroleum Act 1998. In addition, BEIS has announced £166m of investments into green technology as part of Green Industrial Revolution, including a £20m competition for innovative ideas in CCUS, and the National Grid ESO has republished its Five Year View of TNUoS Tariffs for 2022–23 to 2026–27. Ofgem has also this week published its innovation vision covering the period 2021–2025, a new statutory consultation on proposed changes to the National Grid Gas Plc’s Transporter Licence and its approval of a modification to the BSUoS in order to prevent stakeholders being charged retrospectively. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More