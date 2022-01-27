LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Network and network connections
  • Ofgem opens consultation on Electricity Distribution Business Plans for RIIO-2
  • Ofgem publishes decision on Transmission Planning Code
  • Ofgem publishes TR9 Generic Preliminary Information Memorandum
  • Renewable Energy
  • BEIS awards £31.6m funding to 11 floating offshore wind technologies projects
  • Government publishes varied documents on Subsidy Control Bill
  • Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the awarding of £31.6m in funding via the Floating Offshore Wind (FOW) Demonstration Programme, the publication of various documents on the Subsidy Control Bill and the announcement that Stream 3 of the Heat Pump Ready Programme has opened for applications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued