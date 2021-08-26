- Energy weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem consults on changes to its REMIT Penalties Statement and REMIT Procedural Guidelines
- Decisions made on National Grid licence conditions and procurement amendment
- Ofgem modifies licence to introduce Electricity System Restoration Standard
- BEIS and CMA publish governance framework
- Renewable Energy
- Ofgem publishes total Renewables Obligation for 2020–2021
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- BEIS awards 24 projects share of £4m to boost biomass production
- Nuclear Energy
- European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) (Scotland) Order 2021
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Ofgem seeks views on scoring methodology proposals for ECO4
- International Energy
- Comment—green vehicle infrastructure earmarked to test EU open-data principles
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s consultation on changes to its REMIT Penalties Statement and REMIT Procedural Guidelines, its decision on National Grid’s Standard Licence Conditions and it’s consultation regarding scoring methodology of the next Energy Company Obligation (ECO), ECO4, as well as a £4m investment by BEIS in biomass production innovation.
