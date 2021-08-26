menu-search
Energy weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem consults on changes to its REMIT Penalties Statement and REMIT Procedural Guidelines
  • Decisions made on National Grid licence conditions and procurement amendment
  • Ofgem modifies licence to introduce Electricity System Restoration Standard
  • BEIS and CMA publish governance framework
  • Renewable Energy
  • Ofgem publishes total Renewables Obligation for 2020–2021
  • Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s consultation on changes to its REMIT Penalties Statement and REMIT Procedural Guidelines, its decision on National Grid’s Standard Licence Conditions and it’s consultation regarding scoring methodology of the next Energy Company Obligation (ECO), ECO4, as well as a £4m investment by BEIS in biomass production innovation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

