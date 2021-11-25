LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Energy weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • COP26
  • Considering the consequences of COP26
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem launches five consultations on energy price cap
  • Renewable energy
  • Highways England announces £11m for Energy Storage Systems at service stations
  • BEIS announces financial backing for new hydrogen storage project
  • Consultation outcome on electric vehicle charge points in buildings published
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: a New Analysis from Nina Pindham of No5 Chambers which considers the consequences of COP26, an announcement from the Prime Minister on new Electric Vehicle (EV) legislation and £9.4m in government funding for Hydrogen storage projects. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

