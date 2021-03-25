Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Energy weekly highlights—25 March 2021
Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Electricity Trading (Development of Technical Procedures) (Day-Ahead Market Timeframe) Regulations 2021
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem to publish consultations on default tariff cap proposals in late-spring
  • Ofgem publishes notice proposing modifications to the RIGs RFPR
  • Ofgem publishes final guidance on FRP
  • Scottish energy policy the focus of new principles to consider in investment plans
  • Networks and network connections
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on the current state of the secondary market in UK offshore wind, and the opportunities it presents for lawyers. In addition this week BEIS published a policy paper on the North Sea Transition Deal and confirmed the government’s decision to progress with launching the Green Gas Support System and the Green Gas Levy following consultation, the NDA outlined its Final Strategy and published its Draft Business Plan for 2021 to 2024, and the Crown Estate announced that it will be commencing work to create new opportunities for floating wind leases in the Celtic Sea or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More