- Energy weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Electricity Trading (Development of Technical Procedures) (Day-Ahead Market Timeframe) Regulations 2021
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem to publish consultations on default tariff cap proposals in late-spring
- Ofgem publishes notice proposing modifications to the RIGs RFPR
- Ofgem publishes final guidance on FRP
- Scottish energy policy the focus of new principles to consider in investment plans
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem publishes final guidance on Exit Capacity Planning and GTPAP
- Ofgem publishes RIIO-2 NIA governance document
- Renewable energy
- Secondary market in UK offshore wind—spinnakers out
- Crown Estate to create new floating wind leases in Celtic Sea
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Ofgem approves ESO proposal to update STOR service conditions
- Oil and gas
- BEIS publishes policy paper on North Sea Transition Deal
- Nuclear energy
- NDA publishes Final Strategy alongside Integrated Impact Assessment report
- NDA releases Business Plan 2021 to 2024 following consultation
- Energy disputes
- R (on the application of Gravis Solar 1 Ltd and another) v Gas and Electricity Markets Authority
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS announces it is to progress with GGSS and GGL following consultations
- BEIS opens Phase 2 of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme
- Government publishes responses to concluded Carbon Emissions Tax consultation
- International energy
- EU’s free emission permits can’t coexist with carbon border levy, climate official says
- European Commission adopts Regulation determining benchmark values
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on the current state of the secondary market in UK offshore wind, and the opportunities it presents for lawyers. In addition this week BEIS published a policy paper on the North Sea Transition Deal and confirmed the government’s decision to progress with launching the Green Gas Support System and the Green Gas Levy following consultation, the NDA outlined its Final Strategy and published its Draft Business Plan for 2021 to 2024, and the Crown Estate announced that it will be commencing work to create new opportunities for floating wind leases in the Celtic Sea
