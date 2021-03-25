Energy weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on the current state of the secondary market in UK offshore wind, and the opportunities it presents for lawyers. In addition this week BEIS published a policy paper on the North Sea Transition Deal and confirmed the government’s decision to progress with launching the Green Gas Support System and the Green Gas Levy following consultation, the NDA outlined its Final Strategy and published its Draft Business Plan for 2021 to 2024, and the Crown Estate announced that it will be commencing work to create new opportunities for floating wind leases in the Celtic Sea or to read the full analysis.