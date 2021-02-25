Energy weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes an announcement by BEIS of a new offshore wind manufacturing investment support scheme and the publication by the DfT and OZEV of a consultation on consumer experience at public electric vehicle chargepoints. In addition, this week the EAC launched an inquiry into the role of community energy projects in tackling climate change, the UK agreed to a two–month extension of the provisional application of the EU-UK TCA and the European Commission launched a consultation on proposed revisions to the IPCEI Communication on state aid rules.