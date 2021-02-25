- Energy weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem outlines key dates and deadlines in levelisation schedule for 2021–22
- Ofgem provides key dates in Year 12 Feed-in Tariff supplier levelisation process
- Networks and network connections
- Heat Networks (Scotland) Bill passed unanimously
- Renewable energy
- BEIS announces offshore wind manufacturing investment support scheme
- DfT and OZEV launche consultation on consumer experience at public chargepoints
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Ofgem publishes its decision to update the DC service conditions
- Air emissions, efficiency and climate change
- EAC seeks feedback on community energy projects’ role in tackling climate change
- International energy
- European Commission launch consultation on proposed revisions to IPCEI Communication
- European Commission aims to identify retail energy market hurdles in new report
- The European Council approves ITER financing for fusion energy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes an announcement by BEIS of a new offshore wind manufacturing investment support scheme and the publication by the DfT and OZEV of a consultation on consumer experience at public electric vehicle chargepoints. In addition, this week the EAC launched an inquiry into the role of community energy projects in tackling climate change, the UK agreed to a two–month extension of the provisional application of the EU-UK TCA and the European Commission launched a consultation on proposed revisions to the IPCEI Communication on state aid rules.
