Energy weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem outlines key dates and deadlines in levelisation schedule for 2021–22
  • Ofgem provides key dates in Year 12 Feed-in Tariff supplier levelisation process
  • Networks and network connections
  • Heat Networks (Scotland) Bill passed unanimously
  • Renewable energy
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes an announcement by BEIS of a new offshore wind manufacturing investment support scheme and the publication by the DfT and OZEV of a consultation on consumer experience at public electric vehicle chargepoints. In addition, this week the EAC launched an inquiry into the role of community energy projects in tackling climate change, the UK agreed to a two–month extension of the provisional application of the EU-UK TCA and the European Commission launched a consultation on proposed revisions to the IPCEI Communication on state aid rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

