- Energy weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem publishes decision on costs of supplier failure review
- Ofgem publishes draft supplier guidance for Warm Home Discount (Scotland)
- Energy UK suggests proposals to manage high energy bills
- Ofgem opens consultation on changes to Electricity System Operator licences
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Networks and network connections
- Scottish Renewables publishes response to OFTO EoTRS consultation
More...
- Ofgem publishes final decision on electricity distribution connections market
- Renewable energy
- Crown Estate Scotland announces three offshore wind projects
- BEIS launches Stream 1 Phase 2 of Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition
- Views sought on temporary suspension of fuel quality requirements for wood pellets
- Scottish Government launches consultation on Renewables Obligation
- DfT announces £20m fund for new EV chargepoints pilot
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Report on operation of Capacity Market in 2020–2021 and 2021–2022 published
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- BEIS opens applications from power BECCS projects
- BEIS publishes outcome of draft Subsidy Control Regulations consultation
- Property and construction issues in the energy sector
- Scotland publishes domestic EPC consultation summary analysis
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Broker Marsh launches insurance for hydrogen projects
- Scottish Government opens consultation on energy and transition plan
- International energy
- Ukraine will deny ECT benefits to Russian investors
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s decision on its supplier failure review, as well as its annual report on the Capacity Market, Crown Estate Scotland’s announcement that three offshore wind projects will be offered seabed agreements, the opening of BEIS’ Stream 1 Phase 2 of the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 competition, and its call for submissions from power BECCS projects to take part in Track-1 of the CCUS cluster sequencing programme.
