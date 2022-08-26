LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Energy weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem publishes decision on costs of supplier failure review
  • Ofgem publishes draft supplier guidance for Warm Home Discount (Scotland)
  • Energy UK suggests proposals to manage high energy bills
  • Ofgem opens consultation on changes to Electricity System Operator licences
  • Electricity Code Modifications
  • Networks and network connections
  • Scottish Renewables publishes response to OFTO EoTRS consultation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s decision on its supplier failure review, as well as its annual report on the Capacity Market, Crown Estate Scotland’s announcement that three offshore wind projects will be offered seabed agreements, the opening of BEIS’ Stream 1 Phase 2 of the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 competition, and its call for submissions from power BECCS projects to take part in Track-1 of the CCUS cluster sequencing programme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More