Energy weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s decision on its supplier failure review, as well as its annual report on the Capacity Market, Crown Estate Scotland’s announcement that three offshore wind projects will be offered seabed agreements, the opening of BEIS’ Stream 1 Phase 2 of the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 competition, and its call for submissions from power BECCS projects to take part in Track-1 of the CCUS cluster sequencing programme. or to read the full analysis.