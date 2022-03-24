Energy weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s Spring Statement 2022 on energy saving materials benefitting from 0% VAT, Ofgem’s published guidance on the cost assessment process for determining the transfer value for offshore electricity transmission projects, the NDA’s 2022–2025 Business Plan detailing activities across 17 nuclear sites following its draft consultation period and BEIS’ published list of the projects which are proceeding to the evaluation stage of phase two of the CCUS cluster sequencing process. or to read the full analysis.