- Energy weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Spring Statement 2022—key Energy and Environment announcements
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem amends guidance on applying for gas or electricity licence
- Ofgem to modify LRSPs standard licence conditions
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem consults on modifications to RIGs for RIIO-ED1
More...
- Renewable energy
- BEIS seeks views on SEA environmental report on UK offshore energy
- Ofgem publishes guidance on cost assessment process for offshore transmission
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass and CHP projects
- Eligible projects for phase two of CCUS cluster sequencing process announced
- Oil and gas
- Report published on progress of North Sea Transition Deal
- Nuclear energy
- NDA publishes Business Plan 2022–2025
- Competition launched to find remote monitoring solutions for nuclear sites
- International energy
- Council adopts approach on the batteries and waste batteries proposed regulation
- Initiative on Green Hydrogen publishes strategic Research and Innovation agenda
- Proposed position on amending EU-Swiss ETSs linking agreement published
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- ACE reports Energy Security Strategy provides an opportunity to fast-track net zero
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s Spring Statement 2022 on energy saving materials benefitting from 0% VAT, Ofgem’s published guidance on the cost assessment process for determining the transfer value for offshore electricity transmission projects, the NDA’s 2022–2025 Business Plan detailing activities across 17 nuclear sites following its draft consultation period and BEIS’ published list of the projects which are proceeding to the evaluation stage of phase two of the CCUS cluster sequencing process.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.