- Energy weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus
- Ofgem consults on true-up process for coronavirus (COVID-19) costs
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform proposes energy sector reforms
- Ofgem seeks comment on proposal to modify NGG Gas Transporter Licence
- Report looks at participation of LIV consumers in a smart energy system
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem publishes assessment process for RIIO-2 Re-opener decisions
- Ofgem to amend RIIO-1 NOMs Incentive Methodology following consultation
- Views sought on reviewing level of competition in EDC market for RIIO-ED2
- Renewable energy
- BEIS publishes guidance documents for Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition
- Ofgem seeks views on further validation of NDRHI aiming to prevent dual claims
- BEIS issues guidance on GHNF Transition Scheme
- Ofgem publishes update on the Green Gas Levy and default tariff cap
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS to extend coronavirus (COVID-19) easements for Capacity Market
- Oil and gas
- OGA issues updated flaring and venting guidance
- OPRED seeks views on changes to technical guidance documents
- Nuclear energy
- NDA and EDF reach agreement to decommission seven nuclear power stations
- BEIS recommends how NDA can improve efficiency in departmental review
- Energy disputes
- Ofgem publishes details of compliance actions against two companies over RFI
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Climate Change Bill
- Industry and Regulators Committee calls for evidence for net zero and Ofgem inquiry
- Government and companies urged to work together more on climate
- International energy
- European Environmental Bureau publishes manifesto on phasing out of fossil gas
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes a report by the Taskforce on Innovation Growth and Regulatory Reform on opportunities for regulatory reform in the UK, including energy sector regulation. In addition, this week, Ofgem has launched a consultation on the proposal to modify NGG Gas Transporter License and its decision to amend RIIO-1 NOMs Incentive Methodology, BEIS has published guidance documents for the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition and the outcome of its consultation on improvements to the Capacity Market, the OGA has issued updated flaring and venting guidance, and the NDA and EDF have reached an agreement to decommission seven nuclear power stations. Ofgem has also published details of two companies that have faced compliance action over RFI.
