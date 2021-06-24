menu-search
Energy weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus
  • Ofgem consults on true-up process for coronavirus (COVID-19) costs
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform proposes energy sector reforms
  • Ofgem seeks comment on proposal to modify NGG Gas Transporter Licence
  • Report looks at participation of LIV consumers in a smart energy system
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem publishes assessment process for RIIO-2 Re-opener decisions
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes a report by the Taskforce on Innovation Growth and Regulatory Reform on opportunities for regulatory reform in the UK, including energy sector regulation. In addition, this week, Ofgem has launched a consultation on the proposal to modify NGG Gas Transporter License and its decision to amend RIIO-1 NOMs Incentive Methodology, BEIS has published guidance documents for the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition and the outcome of its consultation on improvements to the Capacity Market, the OGA has issued updated flaring and venting guidance, and the NDA and EDF have reached an agreement to decommission seven nuclear power stations. Ofgem has also published details of two companies that have faced compliance action over RFI. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

