- Energy weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Trade Partnership Committee published
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Statutory consultation launched on licence conditions for Switching Programme
- Two requirements for energy suppliers introduced to stabilise retail market
- Ofgem publishes key dates and deadlines for 2022–2023 OLR levelisation
- Ofgem sets out key dates and deadlines for Year 13 Feed-in Tariff levelisation
- Renewable energy
- Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme and Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- NDRHI budget caps for shared ground loop modified capacity for 2022–2023 set
- All CfD AR4 potential timeline scenarios available
- Scottish Government publishes IPF for offshore wind plan for INTOG
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Report on T-4 Capacity Auction provisional results published
- BEIS awards £6.7m to 24 energy storage projects via Phase 1 of LODES
- Oil and gas
- BEIS publishes government response to report on Oil Resilience Bill
- Report argues that more oil and gas extraction from North Sea is uneconomic
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS updates guidance on Generic Data Assessment Entry applications
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS announces £67m funding for household insulation and reduced energy bills
- International energy
- Tougher EU clean energy goals in transport, hydrogen incentives in key lawmaker’s draft report
- ACER does not approve ENTSO-E’s report on risks to Europe’s electricity supply
- ACER publishes monitoring reports on 2021 wholesale gas and electricity markets
- European Commission promotes EU renewable energy financing mechanism
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the introduction of measures for energy suppliers to stabilise the retail energy market, publication of the T-4 Capacity Auction provisional results for delivery date 2025–2026, the award of £6.7m to 24 projects developing innovative storage technologies in the UK via the Longer Duration Energy Storage Demonstration Programme and the UK government’s response to the BEIS Committee report on the Draft Downstream Oil Resilience Bill for secure and reliable fuel supply.
