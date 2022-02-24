LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Trade Partnership Committee published
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Statutory consultation launched on licence conditions for Switching Programme
  • Two requirements for energy suppliers introduced to stabilise retail market
  • Ofgem publishes key dates and deadlines for 2022–2023 OLR levelisation
  • Ofgem sets out key dates and deadlines for Year 13 Feed-in Tariff levelisation
  • Renewable energy
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the introduction of measures for energy suppliers to stabilise the retail energy market, publication of the T-4 Capacity Auction provisional results for delivery date 2025–2026, the award of £6.7m to 24 projects developing innovative storage technologies in the UK via the Longer Duration Energy Storage Demonstration Programme and the UK government’s response to the BEIS Committee report on the Draft Downstream Oil Resilience Bill for secure and reliable fuel supply. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

