Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Energy weekly highlights—24 December 2020
Published on: 24 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
  • Domestic environmental permits for radioactive waste disposal—revised Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
  • Trading electricity—further Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
  • ACER updates guidance on market participant registration and data collection under REMIT after IP completion day
  • UK ETS—further Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
  • Key developments and materials
  • The Energy White Paper—powering our net zero future
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our analyses of BEIS’ Energy White Paper and its expected impact on the energy sector, and Ofgem’s supplier licensing reform package. In addition this week, BEIS has published its latest quarterly energy trends bulletin and the outcome of its consultation on energy efficiency in the electricity system, Ofgem has launched a consultation on the schedules to the REC and the OGA has published its revised strategy, which established a new overriding obligation to support the UK’s net zero target. As this is our last weekly highlights for 2020, we would also like to wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More