- Energy weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
- Domestic environmental permits for radioactive waste disposal—revised Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Trading electricity—further Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- ACER updates guidance on market participant registration and data collection under REMIT after IP completion day
- UK ETS—further Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Key developments and materials
- The Energy White Paper—powering our net zero future
More...
- Supplier Licensing Review—ongoing requirements and exit arrangements
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Statistics show coronavirus (COVID-19) caused decrease in energy consumption
- BEIS publishes annual report on supply of electricity, gas and oil
- Ofgem seeks views on schedules to Retail Energy Code
- BEIS publishes annual update on obligations under EA 2013
- Renewable energy
- Scottish Government issues Hydrogen Policy statement
- Wind farms in Britain solidify new record for electricity generation
- Oil and gas
- Revised strategy creates obligation for oil and gas industry to support net zero target
- International energy
- European Commission seeks comment on revisions to TEN-E Regulation
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS publishes report on carbon capture, usage and storage business models
- Initial analysis of green transition published
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Energy Highlights 2020/2021
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our analyses of BEIS’ Energy White Paper and its expected impact on the energy sector, and Ofgem’s supplier licensing reform package. In addition this week, BEIS has published its latest quarterly energy trends bulletin and the outcome of its consultation on energy efficiency in the electricity system, Ofgem has launched a consultation on the schedules to the REC and the OGA has published its revised strategy, which established a new overriding obligation to support the UK’s net zero target. As this is our last weekly highlights for 2020, we would also like to wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year.
