Energy weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

This week’s edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our analyses of BEIS’ Energy White Paper and its expected impact on the energy sector, and Ofgem’s supplier licensing reform package. In addition this week, BEIS has published its latest quarterly energy trends bulletin and the outcome of its consultation on energy efficiency in the electricity system, Ofgem has launched a consultation on the schedules to the REC and the OGA has published its revised strategy, which established a new overriding obligation to support the UK’s net zero target. As this is our last weekly highlights for 2020, we would also like to wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year. or to read the full analysis.