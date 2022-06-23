- Energy weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Audit report published on energy supplier market
- Ofgem publishes decision on interim solution to Last Resort Payment claims issue
- Risk preparedness plans for GB and NI electricity sectors published
- Ofgem approves REC modification
- Ofgem approves modification to IGT UNC
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem launches OFTO End of Tender Revenue Stream consultation
- Renewable energy
- Guidance issued on applying for round two of GHNF
- BEIS responds to consultation on cost recovery of heat networks regulation
- BEIS’ response to heat network zoning consultation published
- Oil and gas
- Scotland consults on coal extraction and onshore conventional oil and gas
- Nuclear energy
- Consultation outcome on fusion energy proposals published
- Property and construction issues in the energy sector
- Energy standards for new Scottish buildings to apply from December 2022
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS publishes greenhouse gas conversion factors for 2022
- Report published on fully decarbonising UK power system by 2035
- Energy clause bank
- TCLP publishes three new climate clauses
- International energy
- EU signs Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway to reduce emission by 30 percent by 2030
- Council adopts Recommendation on fair transition to climate neutrality
- Commission and EIB launch model financial instruments for REPowerEU and New European Bauhaus initiatives
- ENTSO-E predicts no major risks to European electricity supply in Summer 2022
- EU and Egypt issue joint statement on environmental challenges
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes NAO’s report on the energy supplier market, BEIS’ guidance on round two of the Green Heat Network Fund, Ofgem‘s consultation on the OFTO End Of Tender Revenue Stream, and the EU’s adoption of the Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector.
