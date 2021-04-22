- Energy weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem to introduce market-wide half-hourly settlement to achieve net zero
- Renewable energy
- Crown Estate publishes Offshore Wind Operational Report for 2020
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- BEIS launches consultation on role of biomass in reaching net-zero target
- Combined Heat and Power Quality Assurance (Temporary Modifications) Regulations 2021
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS publishes UKAEA framework document
- BEIS publishes guidance on regulating radiological and civil nuclear safety
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Government sets out new UK climate change commitments ahead of COP26
- Government releases twelfth annual statement of emissions for 2018
- BEIS issues guidance on accessing a UK Kyoto Protocol Registry account
- New green model clauses and model laws published by TCLP
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the UK’s government’s announcement that it will enshrine into law a new target of a 78% reduction in emissions by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. In addition, Ofgem has this week announced its decision to introduce half-hourly settlement across the retail electricity market, the Crown Estate has published its ninth Offshore Wind Report for the calendar year 2020 and BEIS has published a document on the governance framework for the UK Atomic Energy Authority and guidance on the UK’s regulatory framework for radiological and civil nuclear safety.
