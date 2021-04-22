Sign-in Help
Energy weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem to introduce market-wide half-hourly settlement to achieve net zero
  • Renewable energy
  • Crown Estate publishes Offshore Wind Operational Report for 2020
  • Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
  • BEIS launches consultation on role of biomass in reaching net-zero target
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the UK’s government’s announcement that it will enshrine into law a new target of a 78% reduction in emissions by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. In addition, Ofgem has this week announced its decision to introduce half-hourly settlement across the retail electricity market, the Crown Estate has published its ninth Offshore Wind Report for the calendar year 2020 and BEIS has published a document on the governance framework for the UK Atomic Energy Authority and guidance on the UK’s regulatory framework for radiological and civil nuclear safety. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

