Energy weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the UK’s government’s announcement that it will enshrine into law a new target of a 78% reduction in emissions by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. In addition, Ofgem has this week announced its decision to introduce half-hourly settlement across the retail electricity market, the Crown Estate has published its ninth Offshore Wind Report for the calendar year 2020 and BEIS has published a document on the governance framework for the UK Atomic Energy Authority and guidance on the UK’s regulatory framework for radiological and civil nuclear safety. or to read the full analysis.