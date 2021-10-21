LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—21 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem decides on RIIO-ED2 competition review following consultation
  • Ofgem announces final consultation on SMNCC and PPM meters
  • Renewable energy
  • Government publishes Net Zero Strategy with plans for 2050 net zero target
  • BEIS publishes Heat and Buildings Strategy
  • BEIS opens three consultations on low carbon heating
  • BEIS publishes research on regional economic impacts of net zero transition
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the publication by BEIS of the long awaited UK Net Zero Strategy and the Heat and Buildings Strategy (together with associated consultations on lowering carbon emissions of heating systems in the UK). BEIS has also published its response to its Clean Heat Grant proposals and the government has published a further update on its CCUS cluster sequencing process. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

