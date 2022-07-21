- Energy weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS launches consultation on electricity market reform
- BEIS publishes market guidance notes on NSIA 2021
- Guidance on NSIA 2021 for new build downstream gas and electricity assets issued
- Joint consultation launched on future ownership of Elexon
- Ofgem requests 12 energy suppliers improve direct debit levels of SVT customers
- CMA opens consultation on energy licence modification appeals
- Electricity Code Modifications
More...
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem seeks views on DNOs’ engagement with large connections stakeholders
- Renewable energy
- BEIS responds to consultation on proposed approach to allocating HBS and NZHF support
- Reports published assessing UK hydrogen economy
- Jane Toogood appointed as Hydrogen Champion
- Information issued on public sector support for hydrogen research and innovation
- Crown Estate's Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 Plan approved by BEIS
- Funding announced for projects collecting solar power in Earth's orbit
- Government responds to Energy Digitalisation Taskforce's report
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS will amend CM Rules to improve auction liquidity in 2023 CM auctions
- Responses to consultation on aligning Capacity Market with net zero published
- BEIS confirms next round of Capacity Market auctions parameters to ESO
- Ofgem addresses high prices and costs in the BM
- Oil and gas
- The Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022
- NSTA launches consultation on proposed fees and data confidentiality periods
- Nuclear energy
- Nuclear Fuel Fund announced
- International energy
- Commission proposes new plan to prepare for gas cuts from Russia
- Commission signs energy MoU with Azerbaijan to end dependency on Russian gas
- Commission announces IPCEI Hy2Tech project to receive Member State funds
- ACER and CEER publish gas market monitoring report for 2021
- ACER publishes Opinion on key aspects of ENTSOs' draft scenarios
- ACER submits network code for cybersecurity to European Commission
- Commission Delegated Regulation setting out conditions under which nuclear and natural gas energy activities can be included in the list of economic activities covered by the EU Taxonomy Regulation published in Official Journal
- QMUL and Pinsent Mason launch 2022 International Arbitration Survey
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes a news analysis on the enactment of the Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022, BEIS’ consultation on the review of electricity market arrangements across Great Britain and its response to the consultation on the approach to allocating Hydrogen Business Model and Net Zero Hydrogen Fund support, the confirmation of the parameters for the next round of Capacity Market auctions, and the announcement of the Nuclear Fuel Fund.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.