Energy weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes a news analysis on the enactment of the Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022, BEIS’ consultation on the review of electricity market arrangements across Great Britain and its response to the consultation on the approach to allocating Hydrogen Business Model and Net Zero Hydrogen Fund support, the confirmation of the parameters for the next round of Capacity Market auctions, and the announcement of the Nuclear Fuel Fund. or to read the full analysis.