Energy weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our latest news analysis on the key energy provisions in the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and their impact on the energy market. In addition, this week the National Grid ESO has published a letter on recent work done by the GB TERRE Implementation Group, and consultations have been launched by the National Infrastructure Commission on greenhouse gas removal technologies and by the European Commission regarding the list of candidates for the 5th Projects of Common Interest in electricity and gas infrastructure. or to read the full analysis.