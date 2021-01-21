Sign-in Help
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Energy markets in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Brexit deal can ‘mitigate’ less-efficient UK energy trade, EU official says
  • Brexit deal doesn’t force UK to follow EU’s carbon market expansion, official says
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem publishes EDP annual report 2019–2020
  • Networks and network connections
  • National Grid ESO publishes letter on progress of GB TERRE Implementation Group
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our latest news analysis on the key energy provisions in the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and their impact on the energy market. In addition, this week the National Grid ESO has published a letter on recent work done by the GB TERRE Implementation Group, and consultations have been launched by the National Infrastructure Commission on greenhouse gas removal technologies and by the European Commission regarding the list of candidates for the 5th Projects of Common Interest in electricity and gas infrastructure. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

