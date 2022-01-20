- Energy weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of Cox and others) v Oil and Gas Authority and another [2022] EWHC 75 (Admin)
- Ofgem consults on Forward Work Programme for 2022–2023
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem seeks views on RIIO-GD1 and GT1 closeout methodologies
- Renewable energy
- BEIS publishes government response to NDRHI proposals
- Crown Estate Scotland announces successful Scotwind leasing applicants
- Ofgem launches tender process for Scotland’s Seagreen Phase 1 windfarm
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Ofgem launches consultation on establishing Capacity Market Advisory Group
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- Government responds to CCUS CO2 transport and storage regulator consultation
- Government responds to CCUS offshore decommissioning regime consultation
- Planning issues in energy projects
- BEIS publishes applications under consideration for energy infrastructure
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Defra publishes UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment report
- UKGBC urges BEIS to accelerate phasing out of fossil fuel heating
- International energy
- Commission opens consultation to improve permit granting for renewable projects
- Commission seeks public feedback on new EU solar energy strategy
- ENTSO-E and the EU DSO submit the Network Code on Cybersecurity
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the Crown Estate’s announcement of successful Scotwind leasing applicants, BEIS’ responses to the CCUS CO2 transport and storage regulator consultation and the CCUS offshore decommissioning regime consultation, the publishing of the UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA3) by Defra and the launching of a consultation on establishing a Capacity Market Advisory Group (CMAG) by Ofgem.
