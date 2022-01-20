LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Energy weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Judgment Alert: R (on the application of Cox and others) v Oil and Gas Authority and another [2022] EWHC 75 (Admin)
  • Ofgem consults on Forward Work Programme for 2022–2023
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem seeks views on RIIO-GD1 and GT1 closeout methodologies
  • Renewable energy
  • BEIS publishes government response to NDRHI proposals
  • Crown Estate Scotland announces successful Scotwind leasing applicants
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the Crown Estate’s announcement of successful Scotwind leasing applicants, BEIS’ responses to the CCUS CO2 transport and storage regulator consultation and the CCUS offshore decommissioning regime consultation, the publishing of the UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA3) by Defra and the launching of a consultation on establishing a Capacity Market Advisory Group (CMAG) by Ofgem. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

