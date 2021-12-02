- Energy weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS publishes response as Bulb becomes first energy supplier to enter SAR
- Networks and network connections
- Decision on RIIO–T1 Environmental Discretionary Reward Scheme 2021–2022 issued
- Ofgem calls for evidence on RIIO Innovation Funds
- Ofgem issues 2021 AIP results for licensees under RIIO network price controls
- Ofgem outlines joint position with Dutch counterpart on BritNed interconnector
- Ofgem publishes ESO Business Plan Guidance
- Ofgem publishes decision on ESO RIGs for RIIO-2
- Renewable energy
- Scottish Government seeks views on development of National Public Energy Agency
- Ofgem publishes privacy notice and letter of authorisation for GGSS
- BEIS launches consultation on smart meter Targets Framework
- BEIS proposes extension for NDRHI tariff guarantee and application deadlines
- CMA responds to OZEV’s regulatory review of zero emission vehicles
- Final guidance for CfD AR4 published
- IEA publishes its Renewable 2021 Market Report
- Ofgem publishes issue 30 of DRHI quarterly report
- Ofgem seeks views on outstanding Capacity Market policy areas
- Response to consultation on Standard Terms and Conditions for CfD AR 4 published
- SAC publishes government’s response to report on Scottish renewable energy
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- Green Gas Support Scheme application window to open on 30 November 2021
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS publishes response to call for views on new technologies in Capacity Market
- Nuclear energy
- EA publishes guidance on radioactive substances regulation
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS publishes UK ETS carbon price determinations for 2021–2022
- UKRI guarantees funding for successful Horizon Europe grant applicants
- International energy
- MEPs call for boost of offshore renewable energy sources to reach net zero
- Commission hints in keynote at whether nuclear will be considered sustainable
- Commission launches new renewable energy transfer online platform
- Commission presents 2021 State of Energy Union report to European Parliament
- Commission to host Citizen’s Energy Forum in December 2021
- ENTSO-E publishes Winter Outlook report for 2021
- Funding opportunities available for EU cross-border renewable energy projects
- President von der Leyen promises hydrogen progress in keynote address
- Project pipeline established to support European hydrogen economy
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: Ofgem’s publication of the Electricity System Operator (ESO) Business Plan Guidance, the opening of the Green Gas Support Scheme for applicants by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the determination carbon price values for 2021–202 by the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) Authority.
