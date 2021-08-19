menu-search
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—19 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • BEIS opens consultation into TPIs in the retail energy market
  • BEIS opens consultation on carbon content transparency framework
  • Renewable energy
  • BEIS launches UK Hydrogen Strategy
  • BEIS launches four consultations related to UK Hydrogen Strategy
  • BEIS announces £91m in funding for low-carbon technology in automobile industry
  • BEIS seeks expressions of interest in fuel switching and gas replacement competitions
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the publication by BEIS of its long awaited Hydrogen Strategy and associated consultations concerning the design of (i) a low carbon hydrogen business model, (ii) the net zero hydrogen fund (NZHF) and (iii) a UK low carbon hydrogen standard and the facilitation of a grid conversion hydrogen heating trial. Also this week, BEIS consults on TPIs in the retail energy market and we have published the latest in our series of analyses in the run up to COP26, looking at some of the legal and practical challenges encountered in tackling the problems posed by climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

