Energy weekly highlights—19 August 2021

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the publication by BEIS of its long awaited Hydrogen Strategy and associated consultations concerning the design of (i) a low carbon hydrogen business model, (ii) the net zero hydrogen fund (NZHF) and (iii) a UK low carbon hydrogen standard and the facilitation of a grid conversion hydrogen heating trial. Also this week, BEIS consults on TPIs in the retail energy market and we have published the latest in our series of analyses in the run up to COP26, looking at some of the legal and practical challenges encountered in tackling the problems posed by climate change. or to read the full analysis.