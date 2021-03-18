Energy weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s publication of notices, decisions and guidance in relation to the RIIO-1 ED1, ET1, GD1 and GT1 price controls as well as the RIIO-T1 EDR scheme for 2019–20, the launch of Ofgem’s consultations on the draft Fair Treatment Guidance for GDNs and the OFTO’s end of tender revenue stream, and the publication of its latest paper on the potential impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the default tariff price cap. In addition OGA has this week released the new Net Zero Stewardship Expectation and the provisional results report for the T-4 Auction for delivery year 2024–2025 has been published by the EMR Delivery Body. or to read the full analysis.