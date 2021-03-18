- Energy weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Ofgem releases default tariff cap working paper
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem issued decisions and notices on RIIO- 1 ED1, ET1, GD1 and GT1 price controls
- Ofgem has published decision on RIIO-T1 EDR scheme for 2019–20
- Ofgem publishes finance annex to sector specific methodology decision
- Scotland's energy strategy position statement published
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem approves amendments to NGESO’s Network Innovation Competition project
- Ofgem plans to boost investment for Britain’s electricity networks
- Ofgem launches consultation on new draft Fair Treatment Guidance
- Government releases HDS research report
- Renewable energy
- Ofgem seeks views onthe OFTO’s end of tender revenue stream
- Ofgem publishes ROC Issue Schedule for 2021–2022
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Provisional results for T-4 Auction for delivery year 2024–2025 published
- Oil and gas
- OGA outlines new Net Zero Stewardship Expectation
- Energy disputes
- UK Oil & Gas plc (previously known as UK Oil & Gas Investments plc) and others v Persons Unknown and others
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS releases blueprint to aid decarbonisation strategy
- BEIS opens Emissions Trading Scheme free allocation consultation
- International energy
- MEPs put carbon price on EU imports to raise global climate ambition
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s publication of notices, decisions and guidance in relation to the RIIO-1 ED1, ET1, GD1 and GT1 price controls as well as the RIIO-T1 EDR scheme for 2019–20, the launch of Ofgem’s consultations on the draft Fair Treatment Guidance for GDNs and the OFTO’s end of tender revenue stream, and the publication of its latest paper on the potential impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the default tariff price cap. In addition OGA has this week released the new Net Zero Stewardship Expectation and the provisional results report for the T-4 Auction for delivery year 2024–2025 has been published by the EMR Delivery Body.
