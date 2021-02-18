Energy weekly highlights—18 February 2021

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes publication of the Penrose review on updating competition and consumer laws in the UK, including proposals to strengthen competition rules in sectors with specialist regulators such as Ofgem. In addition Ofgem has published its decision on consequential licence modifications post–Brexit and a Notice of Direction amendment to UoSC and DCUSA. BEIS has also this week launched a consultation on the design of its Clean Heat Grant and the European Commission has proposed amending the ECT to remove protections for fossil fuel investments.
