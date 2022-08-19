Energy weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes analysis on the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)’ first prohibition issued under the NSIA 2021, its consultations on considering relief for energy intensive industries, and diversifying energy supply through biomass, an analysis on decarbonising existing fossil fuel assets and infrastructure, and ENTSO-E’s statement welcoming the release of the ACER draft Framework Guidelines on Demand Response. or to read the full analysis.