- Energy weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS' new NSIA guidance
- BEIS launches consultation to consider relief for energy intensive industries
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- Government consultation to diversify energy supply through biomass announced
- BEIS shortlists 20 projects for next stage of the CCUS process
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Decarbonising existing assets—how to mitigate risk when repurposing an existing energy asset
- International energy
- TSOs and DSOs give initial feedback on draft Framework Guidelines on Demand Response
- Consultation seeks views on amending collection of EU statistics
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes analysis on the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)’ first prohibition issued under the NSIA 2021, its consultations on considering relief for energy intensive industries, and diversifying energy supply through biomass, an analysis on decarbonising existing fossil fuel assets and infrastructure, and ENTSO-E’s statement welcoming the release of the ACER draft Framework Guidelines on Demand Response.
