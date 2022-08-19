LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 19 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Energy weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS' new NSIA guidance
  • BEIS launches consultation to consider relief for energy intensive industries
  • Electricity Code Modifications
  • Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
  • Government consultation to diversify energy supply through biomass announced
  • BEIS shortlists 20 projects for next stage of the CCUS process
  • Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes analysis on the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)’ first prohibition issued under the NSIA 2021, its consultations on considering relief for energy intensive industries, and diversifying energy supply through biomass, an analysis on decarbonising existing fossil fuel assets and infrastructure, and ENTSO-E’s statement welcoming the release of the ACER draft Framework Guidelines on Demand Response. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More