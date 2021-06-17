menu-search
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem approves market suspension and restoration rules
  • Ofgem launches consultation on enforcement policy
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem publishes decision to ‘send back’ Distribution Code DCRP/MP/20/06
  • Renewable energy
  • BEIS publishes guide on installing electric vehicle chargepoints
  • Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s consultation on its enforcement policy . In addition, BEIS has this week announced its plans to hold two Capacity Market auctions in 2022 and published details on the draft Downstream Oil Resilience Bill 2021, the OGA has published its latest Stewardship Expectation regarding supply chain collaboration and launched an investigation into MER Strategy failures, and the NDA has published its 2021 framework document. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

