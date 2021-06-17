- Energy weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem approves market suspension and restoration rules
- Ofgem launches consultation on enforcement policy
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem publishes decision to ‘send back’ Distribution Code DCRP/MP/20/06
- Renewable energy
- BEIS publishes guide on installing electric vehicle chargepoints
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS publishes letter to National Grid about plans to hold Capacity Auctions
- Ofgem publishes DCC Regulatory Instructions and Guidance for 2021
- Oil and gas
- BEIS publishes measures to support oil supply resilience
- New OGA expectation sets out collaboration between companies and supply chains
- OGA launches investigation into MER Strategy failures
- Nuclear energy
- Government publishes 2021 NDA framework document
- Energy disputes
- International Energy Charter publishes 2020 annual report
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS announces consultation on carbon leakage risk
- National Grid ESO announces Great Britain on track to zero carbon periods by 2025
- International energy
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s consultation on its enforcement policy . In addition, BEIS has this week announced its plans to hold two Capacity Market auctions in 2022 and published details on the draft Downstream Oil Resilience Bill 2021, the OGA has published its latest Stewardship Expectation regarding supply chain collaboration and launched an investigation into MER Strategy failures, and the NDA has published its 2021 framework document.
