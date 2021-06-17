Energy weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s consultation on its enforcement policy . In addition, BEIS has this week announced its plans to hold two Capacity Market auctions in 2022 and published details on the draft Downstream Oil Resilience Bill 2021, the OGA has published its latest Stewardship Expectation regarding supply chain collaboration and launched an investigation into MER Strategy failures, and the NDA has published its 2021 framework document. or to read the full analysis.