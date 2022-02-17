LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Energy weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • Finance Bill 2022—new 'public interest business protection tax' to be introduced
  • UK subsidy control regime—the year ahead
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem announces decision to change SoLR levy costs
  • Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
  • Provisional T-1 capacity auction results for delivery year 2022–2023 published
  • Nuclear energy
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the UK government introducing a new ‘public interest business protection tax’ addressing the costs of maintaining energy supply being passed to the state, BEIS announcing that it is carrying out market engagement on its advanced modular reactor research, development and demonstration programme and Ofgem publishing its decision on amending the price cap methodology on how Supplier of Last Resort levy costs are recovered from gas customers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

