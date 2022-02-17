Energy weekly highlights—17 February 2022

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the UK government introducing a new ‘public interest business protection tax’ addressing the costs of maintaining energy supply being passed to the state, BEIS announcing that it is carrying out market engagement on its advanced modular reactor research, development and demonstration programme and Ofgem publishing its decision on amending the price cap methodology on how Supplier of Last Resort levy costs are recovered from gas customers.
