- Energy weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Ofgem publishes electricity interconnector trading arrangements after Brexit
- EU carbon border levy can be ‘fully compatible’ with WTO rules, official says
- Key developments and materials
- BEIS publishes White Paper on powering UK’s net zero future
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem launches consultation on forward work programme to tackle climate change
- Ofgem publishes report on decision making for future energy systems
More...
- Networks and network connections
- Report on impact of interconnectors on decarbonisation published
- Renewable energy
- BEIS consults on industry’s approach to financing of renewable technologies
- Views sought on enabling clean energy exports
- Commission adopts proposal to ‘future-proof’ TEN-E Regulation
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Decision on post-2020 smart meter rollout reporting requirements published
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- BEIS proposes 1 October 2024 limit for phasing out unabated coal-fired generation
- Government launches consultation on 2021 CHPQA certification amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Outcome of consultation on combined heat and power to support net zero published
- Oil and gas
- Outcome of consultation on offshore oil and gas decommissioning published
- BEIS publishes consultation response to draft oil and gas safety regulations
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS consultation on draft nuclear safeguard fees regulations
- BEIS response to RAB model for nuclear published
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS publishes Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020 Charging Scheme
- CCC publishes sixth carbon budget
- Council adopts conclusions on steps to help EU reach carbon neutrality by 2050
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the long awaited Energy White Paper, confirmation of interconnector trading arrangements after IP completion day, consultations on Ofgem’s forward work programme and future energy systems and the European Commission’s proposed amendments to the EU rules on Regulation (EU) No 216/2013 (the TEN-E Regulation). We also include Ofgem’s decision on its post-2020 smart meter rollout consultation, BEIS’ consultation on draft nuclear safeguard fees regulations and the outcome of BEIS’ consultation on strengthening the UK’s offshore oil and gas decommissioning industry.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.