Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Energy weekly highlights—17 December 2020
Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—17 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Ofgem publishes electricity interconnector trading arrangements after Brexit
  • EU carbon border levy can be ‘fully compatible’ with WTO rules, official says
  • Key developments and materials
  • BEIS publishes White Paper on powering UK’s net zero future
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem launches consultation on forward work programme to tackle climate change
  • Ofgem publishes report on decision making for future energy systems
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the long awaited Energy White Paper, confirmation of interconnector trading arrangements after IP completion day, consultations on Ofgem’s forward work programme and future energy systems and the European Commission’s proposed amendments to the EU rules on Regulation (EU) No 216/2013 (the TEN-E Regulation). We also include Ofgem’s decision on its post-2020 smart meter rollout consultation, BEIS’ consultation on draft nuclear safeguard fees regulations and the outcome of BEIS’ consultation on strengthening the UK’s offshore oil and gas decommissioning industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More