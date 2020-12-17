Energy weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the long awaited Energy White Paper, confirmation of interconnector trading arrangements after IP completion day, consultations on Ofgem’s forward work programme and future energy systems and the European Commission’s proposed amendments to the EU rules on Regulation (EU) No 216/2013 (the TEN-E Regulation). We also include Ofgem’s decision on its post-2020 smart meter rollout consultation, BEIS’ consultation on draft nuclear safeguard fees regulations and the outcome of BEIS’ consultation on strengthening the UK’s offshore oil and gas decommissioning industry. or to read the full analysis.