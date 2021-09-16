LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Energy weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem announces closure of RCC SCR
  • Ofgem announces disclosure arrangements for autumn 2021 SMNCC consultations
  • Ofgem publishes budget for NDRHI guarantees and NDRHI extensions application
  • Renewable energy
  • BEIS publishes details on fourth round of CfD scheme
  • Government launches EV8 Switch app to encourage drivers to switch to EVs
  • Power purchase and energy trading
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the publication by BEIS of details on the fourth round of the CfD scheme,, the publication by the UKAEA of its roadmap for the use of fusion technology, and the laying of draft regulations to establish the Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

