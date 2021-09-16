- Energy weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem announces closure of RCC SCR
- Ofgem announces disclosure arrangements for autumn 2021 SMNCC consultations
- Ofgem publishes budget for NDRHI guarantees and NDRHI extensions application
- Renewable energy
- BEIS publishes details on fourth round of CfD scheme
- Government launches EV8 Switch app to encourage drivers to switch to EVs
- Power purchase and energy trading
- UK introduces bill to give LIBOR phase-out legal clarity
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- Green Gas Support Scheme Regulations 2021
- Nuclear energy
- UKAEA publishes roadmap for developing fusion power plants
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Views sought on Future Energy Scenarios for 2022
- Welsh Government to work with network operators for net zero energy grid
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the publication by BEIS of details on the fourth round of the CfD scheme,, the publication by the UKAEA of its roadmap for the use of fusion technology, and the laying of draft regulations to establish the Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS).
