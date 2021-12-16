- Energy weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Committee launches inquiry into energy pricing and future of energy market
- Consultation launched on changing licence conditions for Switching SCR
- Ofgem consults on improving energy market’s resilience
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem publishes decision on its interconnector policy review
- Ofgem consults on draft data templates and guidance for RIIO-2 annual reporting
- Ofgem consults on minded-to decision on proposed change to BSUoS charges collections
- Ofgem publishes MHHS Target Operating Model reference architecture decision
- Renewable energy
- CfD AR4 opens for applications with £285m per year funding
- BEIS publishes 2021 update on CfD and Capacity Market scheme
- DLUHC publishes electric vehicle charging infrastructure installation guidance
- DfT updates consultation response on electric vehicle charge points
- Guidance on benefits of onshore wind developments updated
- Ofgem updates guidance for feed-in tariffs scheme
- Renewable Transport Fuel Obligations (Amendment) Order 2021
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- BEIS publishes draft Boiler Upgrade Scheme (England and Wales) Regulations 2022
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS to proceed with cost recovery scheme for nuclear safeguards
- Nuclear Safeguards (Fees) Regulations 2021
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Scottish Budget 2022—decarbonisation and transitioning away from fossil fuels
- Scottish Budget 2022—integrating climate change action into all decision-making
- Scottish Budget 2022—securing green recovery and JTC recommendations
- International energy
- Commission adopts new green proposals to reach carbon neutrality goal
- Commission unveils decarbonising framework for gas markets
- European Commission will publish solar energy strategy in 2022
- Fossil fuels will no longer receive EU funding
- Energy Highlights 2021/2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the Scottish Government’s 2022 budget and what it means for energy lawyers, the opening of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 4, Ofgem’ decision on its interconnector policy review and new guidance on electric vehicle charging infrastructure installation f.
