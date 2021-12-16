LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Committee launches inquiry into energy pricing and future of energy market
  • Consultation launched on changing licence conditions for Switching SCR
  • Ofgem consults on improving energy market’s resilience
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem publishes decision on its interconnector policy review
  • Ofgem consults on draft data templates and guidance for RIIO-2 annual reporting
  • Ofgem consults on minded-to decision on proposed change to BSUoS charges collections
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: the Scottish Government’s 2022 budget and what it means for energy lawyers, the opening of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 4, Ofgem’ decision on its interconnector policy review and new guidance on electric vehicle charging infrastructure installation f. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

