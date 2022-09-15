- Energy weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Editor’s note—a message from LexisNexis® following the death of The Queen
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS Secretary of State publishes statement on EPG
- HMT and BoE to develop Energy Markets Financing Scheme
- Ofgem publishes supplier data dictionary for ECO4 Interim Delivery
- Ofgem grants NGG’s request for Derogation from SC 9.22.5
- Ofgem publishes decision to modify SLC 47
- Ofgem returns SEC Modification Proposal for further changes
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Networks and network connections
- Views sought on NGET's Energy Not Supplied Exceptional Event claim
- Renewable energy
- RenewableUK announces onshore wind projects have grown 12% since October 2021
- Scottish Renewables publishes recommendations on solar strategy
- Oil and gas
- Government announces lifting of moratorium on UK shale gas production
- Property and construction issues in the energy sector
- BPF summarises net zero impacts of energy policy announcement
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Application deadline for Phase 4 of IEEA extended due to bank holiday
- International energy
- Commission proposes measures to tackle rise in energy prices in Europe
- Commission and NSEC announce increase in deployment of offshore renewable energy
- IRENA publishes report on scaling up renewables in landlocked developing countries
- President von der Leyen delivers 2022 State of the Union address
- WNA becomes signatory of UN 24/7 Carbon-free Energy Compact
- LexTalk®Energy: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’ statement on the Energy Price Guarantee that will apply from 1 October 2022 and its announcement on lifting the moratorium on UK shale gas, HM Treasury’s announcement on a new Energy Markets Financing Scheme, and the European Commission’s proposed measures to tackle the rise in energy prices across Europe.
