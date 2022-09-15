LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Energy weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Editor’s note—a message from LexisNexis® following the death of The Queen
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • BEIS Secretary of State publishes statement on EPG
  • HMT and BoE to develop Energy Markets Financing Scheme
  • Ofgem publishes supplier data dictionary for ECO4 Interim Delivery
  • Ofgem grants NGG’s request for Derogation from SC 9.22.5
  • Ofgem publishes decision to modify SLC 47
  • Ofgem returns SEC Modification Proposal for further changes
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’ statement on the Energy Price Guarantee that will apply from 1 October 2022 and its announcement on lifting the moratorium on UK shale gas, HM Treasury’s announcement on a new Energy Markets Financing Scheme, and the European Commission’s proposed measures to tackle the rise in energy prices across Europe. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

