- Energy weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- State aid’s coming home? Government publishes details of new UK subsidy control regime
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes provisional agenda for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Energy (SCE)
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- National Grid publishes FES 2021 documents
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem consults on DUoS charges notification periods
- Renewable energy
- DfT announces plan to decarbonise the transport sector by 2050
- DfT publishes response to consultation on smart charging
- Government outlines zero emissions cars and vans delivery plan
- Electric Vehicle Charging Points (New Buildings) Bill
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS publishes Capacity Market Rules 2021
- EMR publishes 2022 Capacity Auctions
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass and CHP projects
- Views sought on expanding 2009 Carbon Capture Readiness requirements
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS launches consultation on the role and remit of the CNC
- Energy disputes
- Re Hurricane Energy plc
- Judgment Alert: Galtrade Ltd v BP Oil International Ltd [2021] EWHC 1796 (Comm)
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS sets sixth carbon budget at 965 MtCO2e
- BEIS updates UK ETS publication date
- International energy
- European Commission publishes series of legislative proposals to support climate neutrality target
- Report finds premiums in East Asian gas markets impacted Q1 2021 European prices
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights analyses of the recently published UK Subsidy Control Bill, a number of announcements from DfT in relation to decarbonisation of the transport sector, publication by National Grid of the Future Energy Scenarios 2021 documentation and the updated Capacity Market Rules 2021 and auction Parameters, ECR and Methodology for 2022 Capacity Auctions.
