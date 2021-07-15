menu-search
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • State aid’s coming home? Government publishes details of new UK subsidy control regime
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes provisional agenda for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Energy (SCE)
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • National Grid publishes FES 2021 documents
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem consults on DUoS charges notification periods
  • Renewable energy
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights analyses of the recently published UK Subsidy Control Bill, a number of announcements from DfT in relation to decarbonisation of the transport sector, publication by National Grid of the Future Energy Scenarios 2021 documentation and the updated Capacity Market Rules 2021 and auction Parameters, ECR and Methodology for 2022 Capacity Auctions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

