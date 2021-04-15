Sign-in Help
Energy weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • National Grid publishes summer outlook report for 2021
  • Ofgem proposes to impose financial penalty on National Grid ESO
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem launches statutory consultation on modifications to RIIO-2 transmissions
  • Ofgem launches consultation on guidance documents for RIIO-2 PCFM
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the publication of the National Grid ESO’s electricity summer outlook report 2021 as well as Ofgem’s proposal to require the National Grid ESO to pay £1.5m over inaccurate electricity demand forecasts. In addition Ofgem has this week launched two consultations on modifications to the RIIO-2 licence conditions and the RIIO-2 PCFM guidance documents and published the RO buy-out price, mutualisation threshold and mutualisation ceilings for 2021–2022, and BEIS has updated its Floating Offshore Wind Demonstration Programme notice to include an application form and guidance document. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

