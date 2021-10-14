LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • National Grid ESO publishes winter outlook report 2021–2022
  • Ofgem announces decision on CUSC modification
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem confirms outcome following DNO stakeholder connection consultation
  • Ofgem updates RIIO-2 NIA governance document following consultation
  • Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
  • BEIS extends consultation on early action to align Capacity Market with net zero
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: a commitment by the government to decarbonising the UK’s electricity system by 2035, an evidence-based analysis by BEIS of the UK’s Innovation Strategy and calls by the IEA for an international effort to reduce methane emissions from fossil fuel operations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

